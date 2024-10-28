MBX Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming November Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Format: Fireside chat

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Location: Boston, MA

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Format: Fireside chat

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Location: New York, NY

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Format: Company presentation

Time: 3:30 p.m. GMT

Location: London, UK

Live webcasts can be accessed on the investors section of the MBX Biosciences website at . Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEPTM platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate MBX 2109, in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP); MBX 1416, in Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH); and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical candidates in development for the treatment of obesity. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at and follow it on LinkedIn.

About MBX's Proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide (PEPTM) Platform

MBX was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, the Company designed its proprietary Precision Endocrine PeptideTM (PEPTM) platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients. PEPs are selectively engineered to have optimized pharmaceutical properties, including extended time-action profiles and consistent drug concentrations with low peak-to-trough concentration ratios, consistent exposure to target tissues, and less frequent dosing.

