Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results



Net interest margin increased 19 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 7 basis points over the prior year.

Loans grew at an 8% annualized rate during the 3rd quarter. Capital continues to improve as the negative mark-to-market effect lessens 42% since last year.



HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $3.8 million, which was $275 thousand lower than the same three-month period of last year. Net interest income was up by $892 thousand which was offset by increases in operating expense and the provision for credit losses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.48 in the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.51 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 0.68%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 9.58%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $12.5 million, which is $3.9 million lower than the same nine-month period of 2023, due to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in total other income. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.55, compared to $2.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 0.75%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 10.82%.

Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $2.280 billion, compared to $2.180 billion at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, loans receivable were $1.675 billion, total deposits were $1.855 billion and stockholders' equity was $195.7 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $16.1 million, an increase of $914 thousand compared to the same period in 2023. A $77.5 million increase in average interest-earning assets, generated an increase in interest income of $4.0 million. Interest expense increased $3.1 million mainly due to higher deposit balances and higher rates on those deposits. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.99%, compared to 2.92% in the same period of 2023. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 58 basis points to 5.31% during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 62 basis points to 3.09%.

Net interest income (fte) for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $45.6 million, which was $1.2 million lower than the same period in 2023, due primarily to a $14.8 million increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin (fte) was 2.87% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 3.10% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $2.3 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, other income totaled $6.5 million, compared to $6.0 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

Other expenses totaled $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $755 thousand, compared to the $11.3 million for the same period of 2023. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, other expenses totaled $35.2 million, compared to $32.6 million for the same period in 2023, due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits, professional fees, data processing costs and FDIC insurance.

Jim Donnelly President and CEO of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated,“We are pleased to present our result of operations for the third quarter. Although strong loan growth caused an increase in our provision for credit losses we welcome the ongoing opportunity to serve our customers. Net interest margin (fte) for this quarter eclipsed the margin for last year, something that hasn't happened since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates. Our capital base remains above“Well-Capitalized” targets and we continue to show less impact from the market value of our bond portfolio. Additionally, our credit quality metrics remained strong during the third quarter, which we believe should benefit future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in 4 Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company's stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words“believes”,“anticipates”,“contemplates”,“expects”,“bode”,“future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis: