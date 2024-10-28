Matthew Harrison Graduates From The Advanced Economic Development Leadership (AEDL) Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Designed to be immersive and challenging, the curriculum enhances essential skills needed for leading successful community and economic development strategies.

- Matthew HarrisonGRENADA, MS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Matthew Harrison , CEO of the Greater Grenada Partnership in Grenada, MS, recently completed the Advanced Economic Development Leadership executive education program and was awarded the Economic Development Master Practitioner (EcDMP) certificate.With over 20 years of experience in economic development, he is well-positioned to lead initiatives that will benefit the community.Reflecting on the experience, Harrison stated,“The AEDL program has been a transformative journey. The insights I've gained will enable me to drive innovative economic strategies in Grenada and foster sustainable growth for our community.”The AEDL program is a collaboration among four esteemed universities: Valdosta State University, The University of Southern Mississippi, Texas Christian University, and the University of New Mexico. These institutions are dedicated to advancing excellence in economic development and enhancing the knowledge, skills, and application of effective job creation strategies in America's cities, communities, and counties.Designed to be immersive and challenging, the curriculum enhances essential skills needed for leading successful community and economic development strategies. Led by experienced, world-class faculty, the program covers topics such as negotiation, workforce development, personal and professional leadership, communications and media relations, marketing in a social media environment, artificial intelligence, successful teamwork, attracting new industries, and entrepreneurship.The Advanced Economic Development Leadership course welcomes mid and senior-level practitioners from across the United States, providing a unique opportunity to deepen their expertise and drive meaningful change in their communities.

