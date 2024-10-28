Trump claims there are Democrats who are ‘bigger threat’ to US than N-Korea

(MENAFN) In a provocative statement, presidential nominee Donald asserted that "really bad people" within the Party pose a more significant threat to the United States than foreign adversaries, specifically citing North Korea. With the presidential election set for November 5, tensions between Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, have escalated, leading to increasingly personal on both sides.



During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Trump expressed that during his presidency, relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were manageable, stating, “we had no problem with” him. However, he shifted focus to what he perceives as a greater internal danger, claiming, “We have a bigger problem, in my opinion, with the enemy from within.” He elaborated that he believes there are individuals who "want to make this country unsuccessful," a sentiment he has voiced previously regarding his political opponents.



Recent polling data has shown a tight race between Trump and Harris. A Wall Street Journal poll indicated that Trump was leading by a slim margin of two percentage points, though this was within the survey's margin of error. Other polls conducted by CNN and the New York Times have echoed this close contest.



Trump has previously referred to certain Democrats, including Representative Adam Schiff and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as “enemies from within.” His rhetoric aims to frame the Democratic Party as a significant internal threat to national stability and success.



In response, Harris has also intensified her criticisms of Trump. During a CNN town hall, she was asked if she believed Trump to be a fascist, to which she replied affirmatively. Harris warned that if Trump were to be re-elected, he would become a "president who admires dictators and is a fascist," further escalating the charged political atmosphere.



As both candidates ramp up their attacks, the campaign is shaping up to be one of the most contentious in recent history, with each side accusing the other of undermining the very foundations of American democracy. The outcome of the election could hinge not only on key issues but also on the effectiveness of their respective messaging and public perception of threats—both external and internal.

