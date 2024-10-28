Sempra Earns Perfect Score On CPA-Zicklin Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) (BMV: SRE) has been recognized as a Trendsetter for the ninth consecutive year for its civic transparency by the Center for Accountability's annual CPA-Zicklin of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability. Sempra received a perfect score of 100% and was named a "Model Code" company for demonstrating an emblematic commitment to ethical behavior.

The CPA-Zicklin Index, which is produced in conjunction with the Zicklin Center for Governance & Business Ethics at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, assesses political disclosure and accountability policies and practices for election-related spending by S&P 500 and Russell 1000 companies, including political spending policies and board oversight.

"Earning a perfect score on the CPA-Zicklin Index is a reflection of the strength of Sempra's commitment to good and prudent governance, and a corporate strategy that recognizes ethical behavior, responsible stakeholder engagement and corporate citizenship as foundational to the company's performance," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Sempra. "Sempra stays true to our values - do the right thing, champion people and shape the future - and we believe responsible political engagement is a vital contributor to Sempra's long-term success. We look forward to continuing our work as a leader in political disclosure and accountability for the shared benefit of our shareholders and other stakeholders."



Highlights for Sempra's recognition this year include the following:



Sempra received a raw score of 70 out of 70, which equates to an overall score of 100% on the CPA-Zicklin Index. This year, the average overall score for political disclosure and accountability was 59.9% for all S&P 500 companies.

Sempra is one of only seven companies in the S&P 500 to earn a perfect 100% score. Companies scoring 90% or higher on the Index are considered "Trendsetters" and represent models among S&P 500 and Russell 1000 companies for disclosure regarding political policies and spending.

"We applaud Sempra for exceeding industry standards related to political spending disclosure and accountability and are pleased that Sempra is one of the inaugural companies committing to follow the CPA-Zicklin Model Code for Corporate Political Spending," said Bruce Freed, president at CPA.

Additionally, Sempra was among the first public companies in the nation to be designated Model Code Companies, which reflect alignment with the CPA-Zicklin Model Code of Conduct for Corporate Political Spending. The Model Code was developed to help companies manage risks associated with election-related spending and provides a framework of 12 provisions designed to enhance disclosure and accountability and consider societal interests and democracy in companies' political spending decisions.

In addition to being recognized in this year's CPA-Zicklin Index, Sempra has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series , CNBC and JUST Capital's "JUST 100"

and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America , among other prominent recognitions for its ethical and sustainable business practices.

About Sempra

Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra

and on social media @Sempra .

SOURCE Sempra

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED