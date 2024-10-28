Key Market Driver In Radiology As A Service Industry 2024: Growing Demand For Telemedicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Radiology As A Service Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The radiology as a service market is projected to grow from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $2.04 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 22.7%. This growth is driven by the demand for cost-effective solutions and operational efficiency, a rising need for imaging services, focus on core competencies, technological advancements in imaging, and the increased necessity for rapid and accurate diagnoses.

How Much Will the Global Radiology As A Service Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The radiology as a service market is anticipated to witness exponential growth, expected to reach $4.41 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 21.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include a continued emphasis on cost savings, a growing focus on value-based care, an increased demand for remote and telehealth solutions, integration of artificial intelligence, and a global shortage of radiologists. Key trends in this period will involve subspecialty reporting, implementing cybersecurity measures for image protection, mobile radiology solutions, collaborations with AI startups, and integration of value-based care principles.

Explore the Full Scope of the Global Radiology As A Service Market with an In-Depth Sample Report:



What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Radiology As A Service Market?

The rising demand for telemedicine is anticipated to drive the growth of the radiology as a service market in the future. Telemedicine leverages telecommunications technology to deliver medical services and consultations remotely, enabling healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients without requiring in-person visits. In the context of radiology as a service, telemedicine allows for the remote interpretation of medical images, enabling radiologists to analyze and diagnose patients' conditions from virtually anywhere.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Radiology As A Service Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Mednax Inc., RadNet Inc., National Diagnostic Imaging Teleradiology, Alliance HealthCare Services Inc., US Radiology Specialists Inc.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Radiology As A Service Market Size?

Technological advancements are key trends in the radiology-as-a-service market, with major companies aiming to introduce new technologies to uphold their market position.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Radiology As A Service Market?

1) By Service Type: Teleradiology, Cloud-based Imaging IT Services, Consulting Services, Technology Management Services

2) By Technology: Computed Radiology, Direct Digital Radiology

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Radiology Clinics, Physician Offices, Nursing Homes

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Radiology As A Service Market

North America was the largest region in the radiology as a service market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the radiology as a service report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Radiology As A Service Market Overview?

Radiology as a service encompasses the provision of professional and technical services related to radiation oncology, radioisotope services, and medical imaging, enabling providers to deliver optimal patient diagnoses at reduced costs.

The Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Radiology As A Service Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into radiology as a service market size, radiology as a service market drivers and trends, radiology as a service global market major players, radiology as a service competitors' revenues, radiology as a service global market positioning, and radiology as a service market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Tele-Radiology Global Market Report 2024



Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024



Radiology Services Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.