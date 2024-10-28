Azul Celebrates Successful Negotiations With Partners And Announces Strengthened Financial Position

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

After being affected by several external factors, such as fluctuations and challenges in the global chain, Azul announces the completion of negotiations with aircraft lessors and the signing of a support agreement with its main creditors, establishing an enhanced position and unlocking further growth.

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul, Brazil's largest airline by number of flights and destinations, today announces the completion of agreements with its aircraft lessors and bondholders. This agreement secures an of US$ 150 million to be funded this week, an additional US$ 250 million following the completion of relevant documentation and another US$ 100 million once other conditions under negotiation are finalized. With such agreements signed, the company successfully advances on its clear and friendly process to strengthen its balance sheet and cash position.

"This announcement reflects the relationship and trust our partners have placed in us for over 15 years, demonstrating confidence in our business model and our company's cash-generation capabilities. We are convinced we will continue our expansion trajectory into the future," said John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

Azul has renegotiated 98% of its obligations with aircraft lessors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), resulting in about US$ 550 million in finalized agreements, which significantly reduce debt and improve cash flow. Additionally, the company has secured US$ 400 million in additional financing and is paving the way for an additional US$ 100 million, alongside a potential further reduction of its debt by more than US$ 800 million.

"Azul has been one of the only airlines globally that did not receive direct government support in recent years, nor did it file for court protection to manage its debts. Instead, we opted for amicable negotiations that yielded beneficial results for all involved. Thanks to the trust and respect we have garnered in the market, we will continue to be one of the strongest and fastest-growing airlines worldwide," concluded the executive.

Azul, which will receive eight new aircraft by the end of this year, expects a 15% increase in capacity in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the peak Brazilian summer season, from December 16 to February 2, the airline will offer 3,048 extra flights. In total, the company will operate 43,300 flights during such season, including new international routes.

