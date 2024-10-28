Fluidai Collaborates With Mayo Clinic Platform To Develop AI-Driven Postoperative Monitoring Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FluidAI will utilize Mayo Platform's extensive de-identified clinical data to enhance predictive algorithms, aiming to improve patient outcomes in postoperative care.

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - FluidAI Medical (FluidAI), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven postoperative monitoring, announced a collaboration to access de-identified clinical data through Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover. This collaboration will enable FluidAI to accelerate the development of predictive models aimed at enhancing clinical decision-making and improving patient outcomes.

FluidAI's StreamTM Platform is a software suite that leverages AI to analyze data from disparate sources to build a comprehensive understanding of the patient's condition and alert surgeons to potential complications and risks before and after surgery. StreamTM Platform combines data from novel sensors, including FluidAI's OriginTM sensor platform, with comprehensive and contextualized medical record data to generate insights in real-time that may help physicians predict clinical outcomes.

Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover offers AI solution developers access to diverse, de-identified clinical data, including demographics, diagnoses, imaging, lab results, clinical notes, and pathology reports. This diverse data set enables FluidAI

to design predictive models on real-world retrospective data to facilitate faster model development.

"Working with Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover accelerates our ability to develop and validate predictive models," says Abdallah El-Falou, CTO of FluidAI.

"Clinicians who have experienced the benefits of our work on leak prediction are eager to see how our expanded capabilities will transform postoperative recovery. This collaboration empowers our team of in-house clinicians and data scientists to focus entirely on driving innovation in patient care."

This collaboration underscores FluidAI's commitment to deploying advanced AI-driven solutions in real-world clinical settings, empowering healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver more precise and effective care.

About FluidAI Medical

FluidAI (formerly known as NERv Technology Inc.) is a Canadian medical technology company that uses AI to aid with the early detection of postoperative complications. From general to gastrointestinal surgeries, FluidAI's mission is to empower healthcare providers with data-driven solutions that improve patient outcomes and advance postoperative care. To learn more about FluidAI and how the company is transforming postoperative care, please visit .



About

Mayo

Clinic

Platform



Founded on

Mayo

Clinic's dedication to patient-centered care, Mayo

Clinic

Platform enables new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies through collaborations with health technology innovators to create a healthier world.

Conflict of Interest Statement: Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

SOURCE Fluid AI Medical

