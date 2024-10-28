عربي


International Paper CEO To Speak At Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference


10/28/2024 7:46:13 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
International Paper Chief Executive Officer Andy Silvernail will speak at the Baird 2024 Global Industrial conference on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time and will be followed by a question and answer session.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at .
A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

About International Paper
 International Paper (NYSE: IP ) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.

SOURCE International Paper

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

