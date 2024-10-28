I-Mab To Participate At The Truist Securities Biopharma Symposium
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ), a US-based, global, biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium on November 7, 2024.
Event Details
|
Meeting Date
|
Thursday, November 7, 2024
|
Meetings
|
One-on-one and small group meetings:
November 7, 2024
|
Management
Participants
|
Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Joe Skelton, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)
Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations
For more information, please contact your Truist Securities representative.
About I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ) is a US-based, global biotech company exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey.
