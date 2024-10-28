Daxtra Named An Accelerator In Nucleus Research’S 2024 Standalone Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Leader in AI-Powered Recruitment Stands Out for Usability and Functionality

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxtra , the leading provider of AI-enriched software for the talent ecosystem, has been recognized as an“Accelerator” in Nucleus Research's 2024 Standalone Talent Acquisition Value Matrix. The report, which focused on best-of-breed solutions that support the hiring process, assessed standalone talent acquisition technology providers based on product functionality, usability and value to customers. Daxtra was one of a few providers deemed to accelerate hiring, with its cutting-edge technology helping recruiters leverage AI to identify top talent quickly and reallocate their time to strategic initiatives.

The report's author, Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research, also cited several trends impacting the state of recruiting, including the continued adoption of machine learning and generative AI. McMullen noted that investments in these technologies have not slowed despite the unpredictable nature of the job market, with recruiting teams looking to solution providers for additional use cases across the talent acquisition lifecycle.

Daxtra CEO Terry Baker commented,“As Nucleus Research affirms in this report, the talent acquisition space remains crowded. That leaves recruiting teams with the arduous task of selecting technologies able to meet both current and future hiring needs. Nucleus' research helps cut through the noise, offering a clear line of sight into which technologies are trending versus which support long-term success.”

Baker continued,“With Daxtra's rank as an Accelerator, Nucleus recognized the overall usability and functionality of our AI-powered capabilities for search and match, parsing and candidate engagement – and where we fit in the market looking ahead. This confirms Daxtra's ability to speed up processes and advance experiences to the benefit of recruiters and candidates, today, tomorrow and in the months and years to come.”

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, and multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with recruitment tech stacks. Headquartered in the U.K., Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

