Fractyl Health To Present Compelling Weight Maintenance Data From Both Revita® And Rejuva® Platforms At Obesityweek® 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the“Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches that treat root causes of obesity and Type 2 (T2D), today announced that it will present compelling weight maintenance data from both its Revita and Rejuva platforms at The Obesity Society's Annual Meeting at ObesityWeek 2024, held from November 2-6, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

Oral Presentation



Title: Islet-Targeted GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Gene Therapy Reduces Fat and Improves Metabolism in Obese Mice

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, November 5, 2024, 10:45 am - 11:00 am (CDT) Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Room 007



Poster Presentation



Title: Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing Durably Maintains Weight Loss in Metabolic Disease

Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, November 3, 2024, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm (CDT) Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Exhibit Hall, Welcome Reception



About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health's goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit or .

About Revita

Fractyl Health's lead product candidate, Revita, is based on the company's insights surrounding the potential role of the gut in obesity and T2D. Revita is designed to remodel the duodenal lining via hydrothermal ablation (i.e., duodenal mucosal resurfacing) to edit abnormal intestinal nutrient sensing and signaling mechanisms that are a root cause of metabolic disease. Revita has received a CE mark in Europe and, in January 2022, received reimbursement authorization through NUB in Germany for the treatment of T2D. In the United States, Revita is for investigational use only under US law. It has US FDA Breakthrough Device designation in weight maintenance for people with obesity who discontinue GLP-1 based drugs, as well as in insulin-treated T2D. A pivotal study of Revita in weight maintenance for patients with obesity after discontinuation of GLP-1-based drugs, called REMAIN-1, is underway with anticipated data readouts from the open-label study in weight maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an anticipated mid-point analysis of the REMAIN-1 in the second quarter of 2025. A pivotal study of Revita in patients with T2D who are inadequately controlled on any glucose lowering agent, REVITALIZE-1, is currently enrolling in the United States and Europe.

About Rejuva

Fractyl Health's Rejuva platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.

