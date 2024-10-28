Fuse Supports Combat Search And Rescue Exercise For Navy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live demo showcases flow of data across a Tactical Edge in flight

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration , a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, completed a live, over-the-air demonstration of its TENTaCLE network capability for U.S. Navy operators. The three-day demo in a desert environment included multiple airborne nodes receiving mission-relevant data from mission commanders thousands of miles away. TENTaCLE successfully enabled remote, globally sourced ISR and C2 data to flow between dispersed nodes and a remote mission operations center.

“Combat search and rescue, close air support, ISR and strike missions all rely on a flexible tactical edge network that seamlessly interconnects many different users,” said Sumner Lee , CEO of Fuse.“Working closely with the warfighter, we've been able to deliver and demonstrate a flexible yet resilient network. As we ramp up production this year, we are regularly testing and flying our systems in live events to evaluate the performance of our capabilities in dynamic, operationally relevant environments.”

Each demonstration provides insights on the challenges that warfighters face in critical missions, and how Fuse systems can address network and communications gaps. This most recent test demonstrated measurable improvement compared with the performance of just legacy radios.

This demo enabled successful mission execution on all three days, employing both TENTaCLE ground and airborne nodes with the Fuse CORE® multifunction network controller and T3 network management software.

Distribution A - distribution unlimited SPR2024-0660.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking, and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text, and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime, and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C.

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc

On behalf of Fuse Integration

...

301-717-9529