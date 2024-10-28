Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Reporting Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cambium Networks Corporation

("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM ), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it plans to report results for the third quarter 2024 ended

September 30, 2024, on

Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Call and Webcast

Cambium Networks

will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and Q&A at

4:30 p.m. EDT, on

Thursday, November 7, 2024, with

Morgan Kurk, President and CEO, and

Jacob Sayer, CFO.

To join the live webcast and view additional materials that will be posted to the investor website, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website

Cambium Networks

website

.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address for a period of one year.

To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should register in advance at

. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.

About

Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks

enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium's wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies, allowing customers to focus more on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Cambium Networks

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks

