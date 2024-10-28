Consequences Of Nighttime Enemy Shelling In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration has showed the consequences of a nighttime enemy attack on apartment blocks in Kherson.

The was shared by Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin , Ukrinform reports.

“Completely burnt out apartments, smashed windows, balconies, walls and people who still can't get over what they have experienced. Last night, the Russian army shelled high-rise buildings in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson,” Prokudin wrote.

The regional governor recalled that the Russian invaders killed two civilians. Two more adults and one child were injured.

A report from the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kherson region indicates that eight fires occurred in the region over the course of the day as a result of enemy attacks. Of these, five occurred at night after being hit in different districts of Kherson.

"During the night, the occupiers continued to launch attacks on residential areas in Kherson.

Five fires broke out after ammunition struck in different parts of the city. These included two residential buildings, apartments in an apartment block, the roof of a two-story non-residential building, and an outbuilding,” the report says.

In total, fire and rescue units extinguished eight fires during the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, two women were killed and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in the nighttime shelling of Kherson, with residential buildings in the Tsentralnyi district being hit.

Photo: SES in Kherson region , National Police

