Russians Sending Wounded Servicemen Into Assaults Near Lyman Ukrainian Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupying is attempting to increase its offensive pace near the town of Lyman in Donetsk region. To this end, the enemy has deployed additional assault units from the 283rd and 488th motorized rifle regiments of the Russian to the area.

This is according to a report from Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), Ukrinform saw.

“The Ukrainian security and defense forces have inflicted significant losses on these newly arrived Russian units, with some assault groups losing their combat effectiveness,” the report reads.

"In order to continue offensive operations, the command of the occupying forces is resorting to methods of pressure, coercion, and intimidation. Lightly wounded invaders are being sent into 'meat assaults,'" the HUR stated.

Demoralized Russian forces are reportedly refusing to fight, citing a lack of reliable shelters from Ukrainian drones.

As previously reported, total Russian combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 28, 2024, amount to approximately 690,720 personnel, including 1,680 over the past day alone.