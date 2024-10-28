عربي


Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Mörn)


10/28/2024 7:00:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
October 28, 2024,12.45 EET


Managers' Transactions (Mörn)
 __
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikael Mörn
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82536/6/8
__
Transaction date: 2024-10-24
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 126 Unit price: 30.77 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 126 Volume weighted average price: 30.77 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


