Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Arch-Rival Opens Fire At Businessman's House In Delhi, Leaves Note That Mentioned Names

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two bike-borne armed miscreants opened fire at a house of a businessman in Rani Bagh area in outer Delhi, said on Sunday. The men fired several rounds and left a slip at the house reportedly having the names of gangsters.

Police received a call regarding the incident in the Rani Bagh area around 8.40 am on Saturday. They immediately rushed to the spot, officials told news agency PTI.

"The call was verified and details were taken from the complainant. It was found that two motorcycle-borne men came and one of them fired multiple rounds and fled," a police officer said. There were no casualty reported.

Police sources told PTI that the accused also threw a chit on which 'Bambiha Gan ' was written. According to NDTV, the Bambiha Gang is the rival of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi .

Meanwhile, Hindustan reported that while fleeing, the miscreants threw a slip inside the house of the "property dealer" that mentioned the names of "gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and Pawan Shaukeen Bambiya".

Chaudhray is currently lodged in a Gurugram jail and was on the hit list of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police sources told India Today.

According to Hindustan, the victim is a property dealer who lives with his family in the Sharda Niketan area of ​​Rani Bagh and reportedly has a property dealing business in Sonipat.

A case was filed on the complaint of the businessman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. The police are also checking the CCTV footage, the officer said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police claimed to have arrested five people in connection with the firing incident near Raja Market in the Welcome area of the national capital. According to officials, one person, identified as Ifra, was injured in the firing that took place on Saturday and was admitted to GTB Hospital for treatment.