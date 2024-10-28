Surge In Violence: Mexico Grapples With 70 Daily Murders Amid Coordination Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico faced a grim reality last week as the country witnessed an average of 70 murders per day. The Secretariat of Security and Protection reported 351 homicides between October 21 and 25.



This alarming statistic highlights the ongoing struggle against violence in the nation. Guanajuato topped the list of most dangerous states with 48 killings.



The State of Mexico followed with 30 murders. Chihuahua and Sinaloa both recorded 27 deaths each. Baja California and Nuevo Leon also saw high numbers, with 26 and 20 victims, respectively.



Monday, October 21, marked the deadliest day of the week. A staggering 75 people lost their lives to violence on that day alone. The weekend brought no respite from the bloodshed, as several incidents unfolded across the country.



In San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, an armed group stormed a rehab center on Saturday evening. The attack left three men dead and two seriously injured.





Rising Violence in Culiacán

Local authorities revealed that the facility operated without proper permits. Culiacán, Sinaloa, experienced chaos as armed individuals blocked key roads.



They used a trailer to obstruct the Culiacán-Eldorado highway. The National Guard and Army stepped in to regain control of the affected areas.



Another roadblock occurred on the Benito Juárez highway near Angostura. Armed groups stole vehicles from drivers and set several trucks on fire.



Earlier that day, authorities discovered human remains in a cooler near Culiacán 87 Park. Experts point to government transitions as a factor in rising violence.



Criminal groups often take advantage of changes in authority and police forces. However, they stress that a lack of coordination between federal and local authorities hinders efforts to reduce violence.



Daira Aranda, director of Global Thought, emphasized the need for a balanced approach to security. She noted that President Sheinbaum's strategy differs from past confrontational policies.



Instead, it focuses on moderate and coordinated use of force. Aranda highlighted the importance of addressing federal crimes. She stressed that the National Guard should focus on organized crime, arms trafficking, and kidnapping.



These areas fall under federal jurisdiction and require immediate attention. Vicente Sánchez, a member of the National System of Researchers, called for stronger cooperation in intelligence.



He emphasized the need for better coordination between security entities. Sánchez also suggested reforming local prosecutors' offices to improve efficiency in handling violence-related cases.



As Mexico continues to face these challenges, the need for a unified and effective approach to combat violence becomes increasingly apparent.



In short, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the success of the government's strategies to curb this alarming trend.

