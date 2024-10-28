Optilume® BPH Catheter System Issued Category 1 CPT Code By American Medical Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical company,

Laborie Medical Technologies Corp (Laborie), announced today that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued the new Category 1 Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code 52XX2 to report cystourethroscopy, with initial transurethral anterior prostate commissurotomy.

The new code is applicable to services that physicians perform with Laborie's Optilume® BPH Catheter System , a minimally invasive surgical therapy (MIST) that combines mechanical dilation using a proprietary double-lobe balloon with concurrent localized delivery of paclitaxel for treating lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) secondary to BPH.

Optilume BPH has the highest Qmax in BPH MIST clinical trials to date (19mL/sec at 2 years) and revolutionizes the treatment paradigm by providing immediate and durable symptom relief along with quick recovery time for men experiencing BPH-induced LUTS. The technology was developed in response to patient and physician dissatisfaction with current treatment options.

"This is a significant milestone for Optilume BPH, and we welcome the AMA Editorial Panel's decision," said Michael Frazzette, Laborie's President and CEO. "The new code will broaden patient access by establishing a reimbursement pathway for this important treatment and will help enable adoption at various sites of care."

Beginning January 1, 2026, providers can report the new CPT code for Optilume BPH. Created and maintained by the AMA, CPT codes are widely recognized and used to describe healthcare services and procedures to facilitate reimbursement by public and private health insurance providers in the United States.

About Laborie Medical Technologies

