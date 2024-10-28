USI Insurance Services Named To 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces For Women List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”) was recently named to the prestigious 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list by Great Place To Work® and Fortune. USI ranked 10th and is the only insurance brokerage and consulting firm in the top 50 out of 100 recognized organizations across industries in the large company category. The Best Workplaces for Women list is based on an analysis of survey responses from nearly 600,000 women who work for Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies that were eligible for the list.

Commenting on the announcement, Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief people officer for USI, stated:“I am extremely proud of our firm's commitment to redefining what different and better looks like in a traditionally male-dominated industry. With women making up 60% of USI's workforce, our culture of growth and innovation not only drives superior business results but also supports the advancement of women through tailored benefit offerings, professional development opportunities and unparalleled support programs.”

Michael Sicard, chairman and chief executive officer for USI, added:“USI at its core is a problem solver. And if you want to solve the most difficult and complex problems, focusing a diverse team of minds will produce the most robust solutions. Diversity, in all its forms, makes us better able to serve our clients and solve their most complex problems. We are honored to see USI represented on this year's Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list, as we continue to foster and innovate an inclusive and empowering environment for women's career growth and advancement at USI.”

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women regardless of job role, race, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier. Great Place To Work analyzed the gender balance of each workplace compared with Bureau of Labor Statistics industry data. Companies were also assessed on how representation changes as women rise from front-line positions to the board of directors. View the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list .

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients' local, national and international needs.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 600,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey . Read the full methodology .

