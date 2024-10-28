Nova Minerals Attending The Thinkequity Conference In New York On October 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Caufield, Australia, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Limited (“ Nova ” and the“ Company ”) (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA) (FRA: QM3), a and critical minerals exploration stage company focused on advancing the Estelle Project in Alaska, U.S.A., is pleased to advise that our team will be presenting at the ThinkEquity in New York, USA, on October 30, 2024. In addition to the conference attendance, the team will also be conducting a road show in New York for US investors this week.

A PDF version of the presentation is attached to this announcement, and a Vrify 3D interactive version of the presentation, which now also includes the 2024 drilling results, can be found on the Company's website at:

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Barrick's Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Gold Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations presentations and videos all available on the Company's website.



