Biofuels, derived from biomass sources, have established a significant presence in the market, with ethanol and biodiesel leading the way. These conventional biofuels have benefited from supportive policies and mandates, particularly in the United States, Brazil, and the European Union. However, concerns about food security and land use have prompted a shift towards advanced biofuels produced from non-food feedstocks and waste materials.

Emerging as a promising complement to biofuels, e-fuels (also known as synthetic fuels or power-to-X fuels) are gaining attention for their potential to provide carbon-neutral liquid fuels. Produced by combining green hydrogen with captured carbon dioxide, e-fuels offer a way to store renewable electricity in a form compatible with existing infrastructure and engines.

The market for both biofuels and e-fuels is being shaped by a complex interplay of factors including technological advancements, policy support, and shifting consumer preferences. The aviation sector, in particular, is emerging as a key driver for sustainable fuel adoption, with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) becoming a focus for airlines and fuel producers alike. As production scales up and costs decrease, these sustainable fuels are expected to play an increasingly important role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors like long-distance transport and heavy industry.

This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global biofuels and e-fuels markets, covering the crucial period from 2025 to 2035. As the world seeks to decarbonize the transportation sector and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, biofuels and e-fuels are emerging as key players in the transition to sustainable energy.

Role of biofuels and e-fuels in decarbonization efforts, their comparison to fossil fuels, and their place in the circular economy. Analysis of government policies, market drivers, and challenges shaping the industry.

Comprehensive market forecasts for liquid biofuels from 2020 to 2035, broken down by type and production.

Sustainability aspects of biofuels, addressing concerns about land use, food security, and lifecycle emissions.

Key industry developments from 2022 to 2024, providing insight into recent technological advancements, policy changes, and market trends.

Biofuel Types and Technologies: Detailed analysis of various biofuel types, including solid, liquid, and gaseous biofuels, as well as conventional and advanced biofuels. The report covers production processes, feedstocks, and emerging technologies.

Feedstock Analysis: biofuel feedstocks, from first-generation crops to advanced feedstocks like algae and waste materials. The report includes SWOT analyses for different feedstock categories.

Hydrocarbon Biofuels: biodiesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and bio-naphtha, including production processes, market trends, and key players.

Alcohol Fuels: biomethanol, bioethanol, and biobutanol markets, including production pathways, applications, and market forecasts.

Biomass-Based Gas: biogas, biomethane, biosyngas, and biohydrogen, including feedstocks, production processes, and market applications.

Chemical Recycling for Biofuels: emerging technologies for converting plastic waste and used tires into biofuels, including pyrolysis and gasification processes.

E-Fuels: electrofuels (e-fuels), covering production pathways, market challenges, and key players in this emerging sector.

Algae-Derived Biofuels: potential for algae-based biofuels, including production pathways, market challenges, and key players.

Green Ammonia: green ammonia as a potential energy carrier and fuel, including production methods, applications, and market projections. Carbon Capture for Biofuels: technologies and market potential for producing biofuels from captured carbon dioxide, including direct air capture (DAC) processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Decarbonization

2.2 Comparison to fossil fuels

2.3 Role in the circular economy

2.4 Government policies

2.5 Market drivers

2.6 Market challenges

2.7 Liquid biofuels market

2.8 Sustainability of biofuels

3 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2022-2024

4 BIOFUELS

4.1 Overview

4.2 The global biofuels market

4.3 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market

4.4 Comparison of biofuel costs 2024, by type

4.5 Types

4.5.1 Solid Biofuels

4.5.2 Liquid Biofuels

4.5.3 Gaseous Biofuels

4.5.4 Conventional Biofuels

4.5.5 Advanced Biofuels

4.6 Refineries

4.7 Feedstocks

4.7.1 First-generation (1-G)

4.7.2 Second-generation (2-G)

4.7.3 Third-generation (3-G)

4.7.4 Fourth-generation (4-G)

4.7.5 Advantages and disadvantages, by generation

4.7.6 Energy crops

4.7.7 Agricultural residues

4.7.8 Manure, sewage sludge and organic waste

4.7.9 Forestry and wood waste

4.7.10 Feedstock costs

5 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS

5.1 Biodiesel

5.1.1 Biodiesel by generation

5.1.2 SWOT analysis

5.1.3 Production of biodiesel and other biofuels

5.1.3.1 Pyrolysis of biomass

5.1.3.2 Vegetable oil transesterification

5.1.3.3 Vegetable oil hydrogenation (HVO)

5.1.3.3.1 Production process

5.1.3.4 Biodiesel from tall oil

5.1.3.5 Fischer-Tropsch BioDiesel

5.1.3.6 Hydrothermal liquefaction of biomass

5.1.3.7 CO2 capture and Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

5.1.3.8 Dymethyl ether (DME)

5.1.4 Biodiesel Projects

5.1.5 Recent market developments 2023-2024

5.1.6 Prices

5.1.7 Companies

5.1.8 Global consumption

5.2 Renewable diesel

5.3 Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

5.4 Bio-naphtha

6 ALCOHOL FUELS

6.1 Biomethanol

6.1.1 SWOT analysis

6.1.2 Methanol-to gasoline technology

6.1.3 Methanol Synthesis Companies

6.2 Bioethanol

6.2.1 Technology description

6.2.2 1G Bio-Ethanol

6.2.3 SWOT analysis

6.2.4 Alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) & alcohol-to-gasoline (ATG): methanol & ethanol

6.2.5 Cellulosic Ethanol Production

6.2.6 Sulfite spent liquor fermentation

6.2.7 Gasification

6.2.8 CO2 capture and alcohol synthesis

6.2.9 Biomass hydrolysis and fermentation

6.2.10 Global ethanol consumption

6.3 Biobutanol

7 BIOMASS-BASED GAS

7.1 Feedstocks

7.2 Biosyngas

7.3 Biohydrogen

7.4 Biochar in biogas production

7.5 Bio-DME

8 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS

8.1 Plastic pyrolysis

8.2 Used tires pyrolysis

8.3 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes

8.4 Gasification

8.5 Hydrothermal cracking

8.6 SWOT analysis

9 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Green hydrogen

9.3 CO2 capture

9.4 Syngas production

9.5 E-methane

9.6 E-methanol

9.7 SWOT analysis

9.8 Production

9.9 Electrolysers

9.10 Prices

9.11 Market challenges

9.12 Companies

10 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

10.1 Technology description

10.2 CO2 capture and utilization

10.3 Conversion pathways

10.4 SWOT analysis

10.5 Production

10.6 Market challenges

10.7 Prices

10.8 Producers

11 GREEN AMMONIA

11.1 Production

11.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods

11.3 SWOT analysis

11.4 Blue ammonia

11.5 Markets and applications

11.6 Prices

11.7 Estimated market demand

11.8 Companies and projects

12 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE

12.1 Overview

12.2 CO2 capture from point sources

12.3 Production routes

12.4 SWOT analysis

12.5 Direct air capture (DAC)

12.6 Carbon utilization for biofuels

13 BIO-OILS (PYROLYSIS OIL)

13.1 Description

13.2 Production

13.3 Pyrolysis reactors

13.4 SWOT analysis

13.5 Applications

13.6 Bio-oil producers

13.7 Prices

14 REFUSE-DERIVED FUELS (RDF)

14.1 Overview

14.2 Production

14.3 Markets

15 COMPANY PROFILES (238 company profiles)

