For The First Time Worldwide, Carbon Credits For Swine Sector Are Available In Spain Thanks To SINGEI Project

Livestock farming currently produces 12% of the world's greenhouse gases; An annual carbon credit worth 50 to 80 dollars makes up for 45 swine units.

A country like Spain can produce one million swine carbon credits a year. These carbon credits do not expire and increase their attractiveness for futures markets and funds. Promoted by ASAJA - an association of farmers and stockfarmers in the region of Murcia, southeast of Spain - , 10 strategic challenges are launched combining and small processes to reduce 80% of ammoniacal nitrogen and 95% of urban odors.

MURCIA, Spain, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the challenges posed by pollution in the sector, ASAJA Murcia, the association that unites livestock breeders and farmers in the Spanish region of Murcia, presents the strategic plan TEN CHALLENGES (Ten livestock challenges for Mar Menor and the generational change). The SEPOR agricultural fair, a benchmark event in terms of innovations in the field in the Mediterranean area, will be the place for the disruptive presentation of its line of action.

SINGEI Reduction Greenhouse Gases in livestock Project

These are ten strategic challenges that combine technology and process changes aimed at livestock decarbonization (an international novelty), in addition to upcycling, water cogeneration and Biohacking applications which will help generational change in a comprehensive and sustainable way. The tangible result is the implementation of a carbon credits scheme. A system that measures and eliminates 80% of nitrates and 95% of odors from pig farms. The reduction in emissions will be converted into SINGEI everlasting carbon credits. The main stakeholders would be both the futures market and investment funds specialized in voluntary carbon markets. Knowing that livestock produces 12% of all greenhouse gases (GHG), this world novelty changes the investment paradigm, soon followed by the cattle sector (with the highest GHG incidence).

Challenge No. 1 is the "Elimination of Nitrates and Odors", also called SINGEI as an acromyn for Spanish 'Without GHG'. Its pilot phase begins in 2025, with farms participating in the "TEN CHALLENGES", which provides complete synergy among all actions.

As stated by Alfonso Gálvez, general secretary of Asaja Murcia, "Ten Livestock Challenges for Mar Menor, and its star project SINGEI, will improve current working conditions, respect for the environment and livestock sustainability".

SINGEI project starts off with 120 farms as a basis for the International Carbon Credit Certification of 10,000 tC02, by means of 'Biaurelian Carbon Partners' loyalty scheme, by Aurelian Biotech, manufacturer of additives for CO2 GHG mitigation.

SINGEI project aims to reach 5 million swine units, generating 125,000 tC02 per year, and keep farms and companies in the loyalty program, as mitigation comes with very low, and without the need for investments. In addition, they will be certified and paid annually.

