Increasing use of the internet across the globe.

One of the major driving factors for the global data center colocation market is estimated to be the expansion of global internet usage. With the expansion of global internet usage, data creation is forecasted to expand across the globe. The population of individuals using the internet worldwide has witnessed a massive increase, majorly with the introduction of new technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI, among others.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in its global statistics, stated that in 2021, about 62% of the global population had access to the internet, which was about 4.9 billion individuals. This number increased to about 5.1 billion, or about 64% of the total global population. The total number of individuals using the internet in the globe increased to about 5.4 billion, or about 67% of the total population.

Global Data Center Colocation Market Geographical Outlook

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the Global Data Center Colocation Market.

The data center colocation market has been classified by geography into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific. The number of data centers in various states across the US provides valuable insights into the data center colocation market growth. The concentration of data centers in specific states signifies a robust industry within those regions. With 239 data centers, California stands out as a prominent hub for data center infrastructure.

Texas follows closely with 185 data centers, indicating a substantial presence within the state. Florida, New York, and Virginia also exhibit many data centers, with 113, 106, and 100, respectively. These figures suggest a growing demand for data center infrastructure and indicate potential opportunities for colocation services. The states with higher numbers of data centers may present a favorable market for colocation providers, as businesses in those regions seek to outsource their data center needs to specialized facilities. Additionally, the concentration of data centers in certain states, such as Virginia's Ashburn area, signifies a thriving ecosystem for data centers, further promoting the growth of the data center colocation market in the US.

Key Attributes:

