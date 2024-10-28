(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia & Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asia's peaked but is in danger of demand outstripping supply unless more gas fields are discovered. There is a slight transition of to more cleaner and sustainable sources, and is expected to continue, including a phase out from over the next decades or so. Due to economic development, including urbanization, conditions are favorable for exploration and production.

Many projects for exploration and production, liquefication, and regasification are due to come online within the next 6 years, and the growth trajectory of such projects seems to be upward. Energy security within the region is essential, including their largest buyer, China, and their relationship that often sees disputes in the South China Sea.

The pipeline in the region is around 20,000km but shared across different countries, with two current lines running from Myanmar to China, and an upcoming project that runs from Malaysia to China. Thailand is focusing its efforts on regasification and is due to become the largest in the region in terms of capacity by 2030. Geopolitical events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and instability in the Middle East beyond the Israel-Palestine conflict, means energy security is a global issue, to which the region is an important provider of gas to global markets.

Prices did peak, and are still above pre-COVID prices, yet the market remains stable as commitments from the region's bigger producers such as Malaysia and Indonesia, have continued their commitment to exporting gas around the globe.

Report Scope



Analysis of Southeast Asia Natural Gas Production by Country and Basin.

Analysis of Europe's natural gas demand by country and sector, as well as its use and outlook for power generation.

Review of Europe's most important active and upcoming natural gas field projects.

Details of the most important active and upcoming European gas pipeline systems and underground storage projects.

Assessment of the European LNG liquefaction and regasification capacity. and upcoming regasification projects.

Analysis of the LNG trade activity in the continent.

Assessment of Europe's phase-out of Russian gas Overview of the EU's Energy Transition Policies affecting the Natural Gas market

Key Report Highlights



Natural gas demand in Southeast Asia will be driven by industrial growth and power generation through 2030. High urbanization and population growth are main drivers of its demand. Supply levels in the region are forecast to go into deficit, but optimism and confidence remains as new exploration into gas fields continues.

Indonesia and Malaysia account for more than 70% of the regional supply currently, but Indonesia's own rising domestic demand, against broader regional consumption trends, may increase dependence on imports in the coming years. Regional, and global markets will continue to assess these trends carefully.

Major pipelines, and regasification facilities are seeing steady and strong investment. Of these projects, the Trans Oriental Gas Project holds huge importance within the region for continued and improved supply connectivity. This further represents the complex and efficient system in which the region operates.

More pipelines are due to start in the next few years, largely led by the larger players in the region, and those with extensive trade bindings. China and Malaysia are working on the Trans Oriental, and PTT Public and Vietnam Oil & Gas is developing Block B-O, the midstream section to Block B - Gas Development.

Together Malaysia and Indonesia account for 90% of the region's LNG liquefication capacity. Singapore, though not a producer of natural gas, is still a strategic actor within the region in the supply chain, with over 450,000 tons of LNG through re-export activities.

LNG imports have shown growth in the region, especially within Thailand, as they became the largest importer in the region in 2023, and Vietnam continues to invest and increase in its regasification capacity, anticipating the rise in demand for LNG across the region, and thus being proactive.

Southeast Asia's energy landscape is increasingly shaped by geopolitical tensions, particularly surrounding China's growing influence in the South China Sea. Being a vital shipping route, where 40% of global LNG travels through annually, it continues to represent a key concern for regional actors, and the wider global economy.

Beyond military means, China continues to exert its influence by leveraging its economic might over countries such as Myanmar. Its heavy investment in large scale energy projects and the fact that they are purchasing 30% of regional gas production, further strengthens their position.

The region must find a delicate balancing act to continue securing energy needs, and China's ever-increasing dominance, and leverage tactics.

Natural gas has been central to the region in its development and will continue to be as a transition fuel. Its development of renewable energy capacity is a bid towards cleaner sources of energy. Investments into such projects continue to see gains, and cooperation will be necessary to securing cleaner fuel sources. As of 2024, 21 CCUS projects are due to go live within the next 10 years, largely driven by the efforts of Indonesia and Malaysia. While none are currently in operation, these projects highlight Southeast Asia's shift to a low-carbon future, leveraging their current gas infrastructure, setting an example for others.

The report provides a comprehensive, data-driven, timely and region-specific look at the Southeast Asian Gas and Energy Market.

Company Coverage:



PTT Public Co Ltd

Petroliam Nasional Bhd

PT Pertamina

Persero

Petronas

Shell Plc

Mudabala Investment Co

PT Medco Daya Abadi Lestari

Chevron Corp

BP plc

Hess Corp

Eni SpA

Inpex Masela

Eni North Ganal

PTTEP HK

Vietnam National

ExxonMobil

MP Holding RSC

Genting Oil Kasuri

Sarawak Shell

SapuraKencana Energy

CITIC Seram Energy

Brunei Shell

Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security

Mitsui & Co

Vietnam Oil and Gas Group

Deep Blue Pte Ltd

Dorsch Holding GmbH

Lilama 18

Lung Lo Construction Co

McDermott International Ltd

PetroVietnam Engineering Consultancy

VietsovpetroJVC

Worley Ltd

PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk

Korea Gas Corp

Mitsubishi Corp PT Medco Daya Abadi Lestari

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Southeast Asia Natural Gas Outlook

Natural Gas Supply Dynamics in SE Asia

Natural Gas Midstream in SE Asia

LNG Plants and Trade Activity in SE Asia

Geopolitical Risk and Supply Chain Vulnerabilities Natural Gas Market in the Southeast Asian Energy Transition

List of Tables



Top Basins in SE Asia by Production

Top 15 Upcoming Natural Gas Projects in SE Asia by Reserve

Top Pipelines in SE Asia by Capacity

Top 5 Planned and Upcoming Pipelines in SE Asia by total CAPEX

Top 5 Active Gas Processing Facilities in SE Asia by Capacity

Most Significant Regasification Facilities in SE Asia Upcoming LNG Regasification Facilities by Capacity

List of Figures



SE Asia Natural Gas Supply by Country (2023-2030)

SE Asia Natural Gas Demand by Country

SE Asia's Upstream Taxes and Royalties

SE Asia Natural Gas Demand by Type and Sector (Projected 2025)

SE Asia Natural Gas Demand by Sector

SE Asia Power Generation by Installed Capacity

SE Asia Natural Gas Production by Resource Type

SE Natural Gas Production by Top 10 Company Ownership

Producing Natural Gas Fields by Expenditure per mcf

SE Natural Gas Prices (Region vs JKM)

Production by Basin per Country

Total Reserves of Upcoming Projects by Major Basins (tcf)

Multi-Year Production and Financial Performance Chart (Block-B)

Pipeline Length by Country

Top 5 Planned and Announced Gas Pipelines in SE Asia (2024-2030)

Historical, Planned and Announced CAPEX by Pipeline

LNG Liquefication Capacity by Plant and Country

LNG Exports from SE Asia (Million Tons)

Regasification by Country

SE Asia LNG Regasification Capacity Outlook by Country and Most Significant Expansion Plans

LNG Imports by Country

Share (%) of LNG Export Destination from SE Asia

Upcoming Commissioning vs Decommissioning Capacity (2023-2035) Upcoming CCUS Plants in SE Asia

For more information about this report visit

