Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Indonesia will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the 2023-2028 period, supported by revenue growth across mobile data and fixed broadband service segments. Mobile data will remain the largest revenue contributor, growing at a five-year CAGR of 6.5%, driven by increasing subscriptions, growing data consumption, continued rise in 5G subscriptions with expansions and growing ARPU, supported by telcos' premium packages.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, thanks to growing adoption of higher ARPU FTTH/B lines, on the back of ongoing fiber network coverage expansion.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Indonesia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The overall telecom service revenue in Indonesia will grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2023-2028.

Mobile revenue will account for 73.5% of total telecom revenue in 2028, driven by increasing data ARPS, spike in mobile internet subscriptions and growing consumption of mobile data services over the forecast period.

4G subscriptions accounted for 71.5% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023. The top three mobile operators, Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo, and XL Axiata, accounted for 89.6% share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023.

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Indonesia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Telkom Indonesia

Indosat Ooredoo

XL Axiata

3 Indonesia

Smartfren

Bakrie Telecom

Citra Sari Makmur

First Media

Indovision Transvision

1. Market highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom services market outlook

4. Mobile services market

5. Fixed services market

6. Pay-TV services market

7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots

8. Appendix

