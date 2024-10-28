Blow Moulding Machine Market To Reach US$ 3,604.0 Million By 2034, Growing At A 3.7% CAGR | Fact.MR Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Demand from Automotive and Medical & Industries is Driving the Market

Rockville, MD , Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blow Moulding Machine was valued at US$ 2,443.4 million in 2023 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 3.7% to end up at US$ 3,604.0 Million by 2034.

Automotive has been one of the major market for blow moulded solutions. Components such as tanks, air ducts, fluid reservoirs, seating components, and HVAC components among others are all made using blow moulding machines. Blow moulds in car manufacturing allows for the creation of fuel tanks that are not only lighter but also more durable than those made with traditional methods. Use of blow moulds also ensure that the systems are more efficient to promote better fuel consumption and enhance the overall vehicle performance.

Additionally, blow moulding has become increasingly important in the medical industry, offering numerous advantages for producing a wide range of medical devices and packaging. With continuous growth in medical moulding solution market players are implementing these machines to enhance their manufacturing and expand their production capabilities. For instance, on May 2024, The MGS Mfg Group, a U.S. provider of customized manufacturing solutions to the plastics sector, is constructing an ISO Class 100,000 cleanroom at its moulding facility in Germantown, Wisconsin. The company's manufacturing and services for the healthcare market will improve with the addition.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global blow moulding machine market is projected to grow at 7% CAGR and reach US$ 3,604.0 million by 2034

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,097.9 million growing at a CAGR of 7% between 2024 to 2034

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2034

Pharmaceutical & cosmetics under Industry are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 104.8 million between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 532.2 million collectively

“Adoption of sustainable solutions such as recycle plastics for manufacturing will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Blow Moulding Machine Market:

Akei Holdings Company Limited; Bekum; Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd.; China JWELL Intelligent Machinery Co.,Ltd; Jomar Corp.; Kautex Maschinenbau System GmbH; Krones AG; Meccanoplastica; PARKER PLASTIC MACHINERY CO., LTD; Simoparma Packaging Italia Srl (TECHNE); The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.; Wilmington Machinery; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

Global blow moulding machine market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

For example, on August 2022, The U.S.-based company Trexel, which specializes in lightweighting solutions, has expanded the use of its royalty-free Trexel MuCell foaming solution and license to blow-molded components. Trexel has long been involved in blow moulding applications for automobiles in an effort to lower weight, enhance insulation, and lengthen battery life. In line with what it regards as "breakthrough innovations," Trexel has expanded its offering to include a variety of packaging options.

Blow Moulding Machine Industry News:



On January 2024, China-based Jwell Machinery acquired German-based blow moulding machine manufacturer Kautex Machinenbau. According to reports, Kautex will maintain to operate as an independent company under Jwell. On January 2024, Container Services, Inc. ("CSI"), a custom blow moulder recognized for its trademark honey bear bottle acquired Apex Plastics ("Apex"), a custom blow moulder primarily serving the beverage and domestic industries. With this acquisition, CSI also announced the formation of FirmaPak, a platform of like-minded customer-focused blow moulders.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global blow moulding machine market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Machine Type (Extrusion Blow Moulding Machine, Injection Blow Moulding Machine, Injection-Stretch Blow Moulding Machine, Stretch Blow Moulding Machine (Linear and Rotary)), Raw Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Nylon (PA), and Others), End Use Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Packaging & Containers, Electronics & Electrical, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods, Sporting Goods, Chemicals & Lubricants, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales and Distributors), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Blow Moulding Machine Industry Research:



By Machine Type :



Extrusion Blow Moulding Machine



Injection Blow Moulding Machine



Injection-Stretch Blow Moulding Machine



Stretch Blow Moulding Machine





Linear

Rotary

By Raw Material :



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)



Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)



Polypropylene (PP)



Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polystyrene (PS)



Nylon (PA)

Others

By End Use Vertical :



Automotive



Food & Beverages



Packaging & Containers



Electronics & Electrical



Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics



Medical Devices



Consumer Goods



Sporting Goods



Chemicals & Lubricants

Others

By Distribution Channel :



Direct Sales Distributors

