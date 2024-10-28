Enlight To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday, November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight (“Enlight”, NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT.TA), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before open on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Call Information

Enlight will host a conference call to review its financial results and business outlook at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Management will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register to join by conference call:



Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

Webcast

Please register and join by webcast:

The press release with the financial results as well as the investor presentation materials will be accessible from the Company's website prior to the conference call. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .



About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 10 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at .

