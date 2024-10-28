Israeli strikes on various Iranian targets ignite discussions among experts

(MENAFN) The recent Israeli strikes on various Iranian targets have ignited discussions among experts about the underlying motivations and consequences of these actions. Some analysts argue that these are indicative of Israel's compliance with American warnings and directives, while others propose that Israel's decisions are influenced by its own strategic considerations, leading to a more measured response than previously indicated.



Reports suggest that Israel's restraint in targeting crucial facilities—such as oil export infrastructure and components of Iran's nuclear program—arises from multiple requests made by officials within the U.S. administration, including President Joe Biden. This reflects a broader objective of avoiding further escalation in a region already fraught with tensions.



The Pentagon has confirmed that Israel informed Washington prior to the attacks, stating that the United States was not directly involved in the operations. Analysts believe the three-week interval before Israel's actions was partly due to internal discussions about how to respond and the possible ramifications of a subsequent Iranian counterattack. Concerns among Israeli military leaders have been raised about the potential for a strong Iranian response that could undermine their military effectiveness, particularly concerning ongoing operations in Gaza and Lebanon.



Additionally, some speculate that this delay was a strategy to involve the United States in the response process. The Israeli government may have recognized its limitations in delivering a significant blow to Iran without U.S. support. However, the Biden administration remained cautious about escalating military involvement, particularly in light of the sensitive political landscape in the U.S., where Democrats, led by Kamala Harris, are facing a formidable electoral challenge from Republican Donald Trump. The administration likely calculated that aggressive actions against Iran could have detrimental electoral implications.



Experts also contend that a retaliatory strike by Iran against Israeli interests could be more feasible and less costly than an Israeli assault on Iran. The compact geographical area of Israel, where critical economic interests and military installations are concentrated, presents a narrower target scope. In contrast, Iran's expansive territory complicates Israel's ability to conduct impactful operations without significant U.S. participation, a prospect that has long been desired by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

