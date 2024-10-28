Megatrends In The United States Influencing National Consumer Expenditure
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in the US.
The Megatrends in the US report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism.
Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: megatrends framework
Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt The drivers shaping consumer behaviour Megatrends framework
Cross-trend comparison: USA
US consumers prioritise convenience and digital solutions
Convenience
Tovala's Smart Oven Air Fryer offers scan-to-cook tech for quick meal-making Consumers are using tech to help simplify their lives The new work-from-home culture is driving demand for home tech American consumers want easy access to stores E-commerce is underpinned by the need for convenience Meal kits save time for busy consumers
Digital living
Barista Brew by Midea set to enhance the at-home coffee experience through AI The US ranks above the global average in most areas of tech Consumers are concerned about data privacy in the age of AI Millennials are the most likely to share their data to receive personalised offers Consumers are most likely to seek information from friends and family Americans are looking for a balance between in-person and online interactions
Diversity and inclusion
GameFlo unveils card game featuring players from diverse backgrounds US consumers tend to be actively engaged in social and political issues Most Millennials are active in political and social issues Americans are embracing inclusivity Brand values are becoming increasingly important to consumers
Experience more
EssilorLuxottica and Meta introduce Ray-Ban/Meta smart glasses in the US Americans have resumed out-of-home activities post-pandemic Tourists seek relaxation and safety above all Millennials want to create memories with tailored experiences
Personalisation
Nestle elevates personalised nutrition with its Petivity Microbiome Analysis Kit Baby Boomers are most likely to join store loyalty schemes Millennials are the most individualistic cohort
Premiumisation
Nissin Foods builds on premiumisation strategy with new brand launch Americans appreciate premium and personalised features Consumers are researching products more thoroughly before parting with their money Nutrition and taste are high on the agenda regarding food purchases
Pursuit of value
Nuuly, a clothing rental service for younger, less affluent consumers, becomes profitable Shoppers are seeking ways to stretch their budgets Older shoppers are most likely to be feeling the pinch Consumers continue to embrace the circular economy Older consumers are the most cautious about future spending
Shopper reinvented
Target launches Target Circle 360 membership scheme after a year of declining sales Millennials put their trust in celebrity endorsements Online clothing shopping is rapidly gaining ground on in-store shopping Americans are less likely to shop via social media compared to global counterparts The younger generations are more likely to embrace social commerce
Sustainable living
DS Smith introduces an alternative to plastic shopping bags More than half of consumers believe they can make a change through their choices Millennials are most likely to rent items instead of buying Reducing food waste and plastics use are top of the agenda Americans are more willing to donate to charities than their global counterparts Consumers place the most importance on packaging that is recyclable or biodegradable
Wellness
Peloton becomes the exclusive digital fitness content provider for Lululemon Consumers adopt a more holistic approach to wellness Americans are keen on taking preventative health measures Consumers are actively trying to stay safe when out and about Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today
