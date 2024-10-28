Shift In Wellness: Mental And Emotional Health Now At The Forefront Of Consumer Health Priorities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mood Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Health is no longer rooted in the physical. Consumers now view emotional well-being as the cornerstone of health - fueling greater desire for mental power, feeling confident, and stress reduction. The Mood Food report explores the new definition of wellness around the world, revealing new opportunities for positioning healthy products.
This report takes a deeper look into this topic globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries to help companies better understand shopper motivations and attitudes.
Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:
The role of mental/emotional health in overall health, and how it compares to things like balanced diet, active lifestyle, better sleep, etc. The mental benefits consumers seek from foods and beverages (e.g., improved mood, stress reduction, relaxation, mental performance, etc.) Energy needs evolve to feeling good A growing desire for more confidence and control over personal health New rules for weight - the shift from how you look to how you feel and much more!
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction and Methodology Executive Overview and Summary of Findings Redefining Health - "Mental" Moves to the Forefront Mental/Emotional Health Needs Mental Benefits Consumers are Seeking Healthy is in the Head The Gut/Brain Connection Children's Emotional Health Profile of the Mood-Food Consumer
Countries Covered
USA Canada Mexico Brazil France Germany UK Russia Turkey Saudi Arabia Nigeria India Pakistan Australia China Japan Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Philippines Malaysia Taiwan South Korea
