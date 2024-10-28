Global Protein Shampoo Market Forecasted To Reach $3.05 Billion By 2028, Sustaining 9.2% Annual Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protein Shampoo Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The protein shampoo market has also grown significantly, projected to increase from $1.96 billion in 2023 to $2.15 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include increased awareness of hair care, urbanization, expansion in the beauty and personal care industry, a focus on health and wellness, and promotions from beauty professionals.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Protein Shampoo Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The protein shampoo market is also expected to experience robust growth, projected to reach $3.05 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include a focus on natural ingredients, concerns over hair damage, the influence of social media, an aging population, and global beauty and fashion trends. Major trends in this market include advancements in hydrolyzed protein technologies, customization for various hair types, clean and sustainable formulations, the use of multi-protein blends, and properties supporting scalp care.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Protein Shampoo Market?

The growing incidence of hair and scalp-related disorders is expected to drive the protein shampoo industry growth. Factors like escalating pollution, exposure to harmful chemicals, and rapidly changing weather conditions have heightened the occurrence of these ailments globally. Individuals suffering from these conditions are turning to effective protein shampoo products, which are formulated to be gentle and non-irritating, aiding in the reduction of hair and scalp issues.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Protein Shampoo Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever plc, L'Oréal S.A., Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, AstéeLauder, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company Limited, Church & Dwight Co Inc., Coty Inc., Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., Helen of Troy Limited, Revlon Inc., Amishi Consumer Technologies Private Limited.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Protein Shampoo Market Size?

In the protein shampoo industry, product innovation is a prominent trend, as major companies work on introducing new product innovations to strengthen their market presence.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Protein Shampoo Market?

1) By Product: Standard Protein Shampoo, Anti-dandruff Protein Shampoo, Anti-frizz Protein Shampoo, Other Products

2) By Ingredient: Natural and Organic, Chemical-based

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, E-commerce Websites, Company-owned Websites, Offline, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Adults, Kids

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Protein Shampoo Market

North America was the largest region in the protein shampoo market in 2023, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the protein shampoo report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Protein Shampoo Market?

Protein shampoo contains keratin, which delivers extra keratin to hair follicles, coating and protecting hair strands. The protein shampoo market encompasses the sales of these products as cosmetics for hair care, which include ingredients like keratin protein, collagen, and silk to enhance hair elasticity while nourishing, strengthening, and cleansing.

The Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Protein Shampoo Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into protein shampoo market size, protein shampoo market drivers and trends, protein shampoo global market major players, protein shampoo competitors' revenues, protein shampoo global market positioning, and protein shampoo market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

