Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Heads To Qatar On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud headed on Monday to Qatar on an official visit, said a statement by the Defense Ministry. (end) ahk

