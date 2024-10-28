عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Heads To Qatar On Official Visit

Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Heads To Qatar On Official Visit


10/28/2024 5:19:56 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah headed on Monday to Qatar on an official visit, said a statement by the Defense Ministry. (end) ahk

MENAFN28102024000071011013ID1108823845


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search