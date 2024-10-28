Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Heads To Qatar On Official Visit
Date
10/28/2024 5:19:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah headed on Monday to Qatar on an official visit, said a statement by the Defense Ministry. (end) ahk
