Wuxi Biologics Launches Wuxiatm Ridgs For Non-Antibiotic Cell Line Development

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Organization (CRDMO), today announced the launch of WuXiaTM RidGS, a high-yield glutamine synthetase (GS)-knockout Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) expression system platform. The platform, specialized in non-antibiotic cell line development, employs zinc finger nucleases (ZFN) for targeted knockout of the endogenous GS gene in CHO cells.

Based on the WuXiaTM platform, WuXiaTM RidGS not only retains the robust cell growth, metabolism, and expression profile characteristic of WuXiaTM, but also boasts an average clonal expression level exceeding 6 g/L for monoclonal antibodies(mAbs). WuXiaTM RidGS ensures cell line stability for mAbs, as well as for various other therapeutic modalities, including bispecific antibodies, Fc-fusion proteins, and recombinant proteins. The quality of protein products expressed by the platform showcases favorable glycosylation patterns while maintaining an exceptional purity profile. In addition, without the need for antibiotics, WuXiaTM RidGS host and production cells consistently maintain stable productivity and uniform product quality throughout extensive, long-term cell line stability studies.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics,

commented, "With the launch of WuXiaTM RidGS, we are pleased to offer a more efficient alternative for the development of advanced therapeutic proteins. WuXi Biologics continues its commitment to developing tailored technology platforms that cater to the evolving needs of our global clients, accelerating the speed to market for life-saving therapies and advancing the accessibility of high-quality biologics for patients worldwide."

About the WuXia TM

Cell Line Development Platform Family

WuXiaTM is a proven, high-yielding (up to about 11 g/L) mammalian cell line platform developed by WuXi Biologics. Accepted by regulatory agencies worldwide, the WuXiaTM platform has generated over 900 cell lines expressing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, enzymes and other recombinant proteins for clinical and commercial manufacturing. WuXiaADCC PlusTM and WuXiaTM RidGS mirror the impressive attributes of WuXiaTM, while catering to the diverse needs of global customers.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 742 integrated client projects, including 16 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO and non-COVID dormant CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit:

