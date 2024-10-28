Fullcircl Releases 2025 State Of Identify Verification Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FullCircl,

a UK-based RegTech uniquely positioned at the intersection of revenue and regulation, today announces the release of its new State of Identity Verification Report.

The report exposes the knowledge gaps and missed opportunities currently costing firms an estimated 38% of potential new customers each year.



The key finding of the report is that many regulated businesses still have significant blind spots around customer onboarding, and that these represent wasted opportunities impacting customer attrition, compliance costs, and profitability.

The research found the rate of abandoned sign-ups is potentially 2.9x greater than businesses estimate.

The most common reason for this appears to be a total focus on regulatory compliance at the expense of customer experience, The study implies that this imbalance could be costing businesses dearly.

To reveal the true state of identity verification (IDV) today, FullCircl, surveyed over 1000 'nationally representative' consumers in the UK, and then compared their opinions and perceptions against a survey of compliance professionals across a range of regulated industries. In total, FullCircl surveyed 1,521 respondents, comprising 464 professionals and 1057 individual consumers.

Of the 15 major findings contained within the report, key highlights include:



The average onboarding time is 35 minutes, which is 2.8x longer than customers would like.

38% of customers have abandoned account opening – much higher than businesses anticipate. In fact, 98% grossly misjudge levels of drop-off.

User experience tops the poll as the biggest challenge facing compliance, and yet 54% are still not actively grasping this opportunity to cost effectively boost acquisition.

53% of customers abandoned the sign-up process because they felt uncomfortable with the IDV process. But when they do experience secure, uncomplicated, and fast IDV it dramatically increases the number completing onboarding processes successfully. 59% of business still rely on fully manual or mostly manual IDV processes - driving up onboarding time and complexity, whilst driving down customer satisfaction and profitability.

Andrew Yates, CEO at FullCircl commented: "One of the biggest onboarding challenges facing regulated businesses right now is how to successfully walk the tightrope between customer experience and regulatory compliance.

Unfortunately, it's clear from our report that too many organisations still approach these as mutually exclusive issues.

Likewise, too many are still employing manual approaches to identity verification which is compounding the problem even further."

He continued:

"It's clear that a more sophisticated, future-proof approach to IDV is required to both manage risk and compliance and achieve positive customer outcomes.

There are bright opportunities for those that get this right - bringing down the cost of acquisition whilst simultaneously driving up the customer experience and enhancing regulatory compliance."



Access the full State of Identity Verification report from FullCircl here .

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

For more information please contact:

Kelly Prior, PR Consultant

Tel: 07730 572878

Email: [email protected]

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a B2B SaaS company that brings regulation fully in-step with customer acquisition, creating better business from the start. Its global solutions drive revenue growth, keep risk and compliance in check, and streamline customer onboarding. Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications

reduces the cost to acquire and serve, clears the way for positive customer relationships, and accelerates profitable growth.

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. It enables businesses to verify the identity of corporate entities and individuals and orchestrate many of the time-consuming checks needed to conduct customer due diligence during onboarding, such as KYC, AML and fraud, empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers. By embedding KYB and KYC from the very beginning of the customer engagement, FullCircl has compliance solved.

FullCircl was formed following the acquisition by Artesian Solutions of DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML, Fraud Detection and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves over 500 customers, 15,000+ web application users, processes over 300 million checks per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.

fullcircl

Logo -

SOURCE FullCircl

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED