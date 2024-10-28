Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 47 2024







28 October 2024

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 43

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 43:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 20,556,403 201.8690 4,149,700,801 21/10/2024 85,000 199.4185 16,950,573 22/10/2024 127,118 199.1274 25,312,677 23/10/2024 84,703 201.4439 17,062,903 24/10/2024 112,154 200.5695 22,494,672 25/10/2024 110,000 199.7475 21,972,225 Total accumulated over week 43 518,975 199.9962 103,793,049 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 21,075,378 201.8229 4,253,493,850

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.44% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

