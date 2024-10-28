(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Countertops 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the $7.4 billion US countertops industry and presents historical demand data for countertop sales (2013, 2018, and 2023) and forecasts (2028 and 2033) by surface materials (engineered stone, laminates, natural stone, cast polymer/solid surface, tile, and small volume materials), market (residential and commercial), and area of installation (kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas). The study evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on industry competitors including Caesarstone Cambria, Cosentino Formica, DuPont, LX Hausys, Panolam, and Wilsonart.

Demand for countertops in the US is forecast to increase 2.4% per year from a low (by recent standards) 2023 base to 935 million square feet in 2028, valued at $8.6 billion. Following a decline in residential renovation in 2023 and a mixed housing market environment in 2024, demand will advance throughout the rest of the forecast period, supported by:



greater average share of housing space devoted to kitchens and bathrooms in new housing

elevated levels of single-family housing construction

rising residential remodeling activity, due in part to the ability of new countertops to improve home values rising commercial building construction

Single-Family Remodeling Continues to Drive the US Countertops Market

Single-family kitchen and bathroom remodeling continues to drive demand for countertops, with countertop replacement still one of the most popular home remodeling projects. Trading up from laminates and solid surface to more natural looking (and higher value) materials - such as engineered stone, porcelain slab, and butcher block - is an effective way to quickly change a home's appearance to align with new trends. Additionally, the use of costlier countertops can boost the value of a home, an important step for those homeowners who wish to sell their current residence.

Porcelain Slab Remains One of the Fastest Growing Products Ever Introduced

Porcelain slab has grown robustly since its introduction to the US countertops market in 2013; to that end, it is expected to be the fastest growing countertop material in the US through 2028 by a considerable margin. Porcelain slab is rapidly rising in popularity as consumers who wish to differentiate their homes seek alternatives to engineered stone and granite, but still desire countertops with natural appearances and favorable performance properties. The latter include:



stain resistance in both indoor and outdoor settings, as well as heat and frost resistance, which makes porcelain a top choice for outdoor kitchens

greater strength and durability when compared to granite

absence of discoloration or color change issues

wide variety of finishes, patterns, and colors available from manufacturers easy-to-clean, hygienic surface

Historical Market Trends

Countertop demand is driven by many factors, including:



economic factors, such as local economic activity, personal incomes, and standards of living

new housing construction

single-family residential remodels, which often include the replacement of countertops or the addition of a bathroom, outdoor kitchen, or wet bar

commercial building construction

shifts in consumer tastes, such as a change in preference toward countertops with a more natural stone aesthetic and away from laminates, which can result in increased demand in the residential remodeling market the popularity and use of competitive products such as furniture with integrated countertops

Materials Overview

Square Feet

Engineered stone experienced a brief reversal of its general growth trend in 2023 as demand was negatively impacted by a weak residential market. However, the material is expected to see healthy sales growth once again in 2024, and will once again become the most popular countertop material, with demand supported by its desirable aesthetic and performance properties. Global production is also projected to expand, increasing the availability of less expensive engineered stone in the US.

Laminates edged out engineered stone as the most popular material in 2023, with some losses offset by a strong increase in new commercial building construction. However, demand and market share for laminates will continue to decline through 2028 due to:



consumer preferences for more natural looking surfaces

natural and engineered stone's resistance to scratching and burning homeowner willingness to upgrade to higher value countertops - which remain the most prevalent kitchen renovation - during remodeling

However, laminates will continue to account for a sizable portion of demand, particularly among budget-conscious consumers in the residential and commercial markets; this is attributable to their performance characteristics offering strong value relative to price. Product that provide more stone-like appearance, such as high-definition graphics and complex edges, will also help to maintain demand (particularly in the residential market).

Among other materials, porcelain slab will see very fast growth from a small base. This is largely because more builders and homeowners are favoring its aesthetics, performance, and ease of installation.

Tile will maintain its share of demand since it remains a traditional countertop material in the southwest.

Market Value

A competitive pricing environment means that total market value gains will be driven by a significant shift away from lower value products (such as laminates) toward engineered and natural stone countertops, which command much higher average prices.

Due to higher unit prices, natural and engineered stone have larger market shares in value terms than in area terms. Natural stone accounted for the largest share of the overall countertop market by value in 2023, totaling 41%. Engineered stone is forecast to remain the second leading countertop material in value terms, promoted by healthy volume growth and increasing average prices.

Laminates are generally less expensive, and therefore account for a smaller share of demand value than they do volume. While laminate prices are expected to decline through 2028 - thus negatively impacting value demand - greater losses will be offset by the increasing use of laminates with advanced performance features, which command higher average prices than standard laminate products.

Inflation & Pricing Trends

Prices for most materials will either see limited growth or outright declines following the surge in 2021 and 2022 that resulted from:



supply-chain issues that made some countertop materials more difficult to obtain, compounded by high levels of building construction and renovation activity rising raw material costs

In addition, the intense inter-material competition among both material suppliers and countertop fabricators will prevent significant price increases.

Greater losses for in average pricing will be prevented by:



ongoing market share losses for low-cost laminates increasing demand for higher cost materials, such as engineered stone, marble, granite, and porcelain slab

Building Construction Outlook

Building construction activity is the single most important factor that drives countertop demand. However, drops in new construction do not have as significant impacts on demand as other building materials, since the US countertop market is driven by single-family remodeling activity.

Replacement rates for counters are lower in commercial buildings, where appearance tends to be less important and building owners need to weigh the benefits of replacement against loss of productivity. Among commercial buildings, educational and healthcare buildings are the most significant users of countertops due to the large number of bathrooms, which frequently feature long vanities, in these buildings.

Building construction activity is forecast to rise 1.5% through 2028:



Residential improvement and repair activity is expected to rebound following declines in the latter part of the historical period, while new housing construction will rise, although further increases will be restrained in the short term by a decline in housing completions. Commercial building construction will rise, with the construction of hotels, education structures, and healthcare facilities seeing notable rebounds.

Sustainability Trends

Green Building Initiatives

Concerns about the environmental impact of building materials have led to greater interest in green building products, including countertops that are certified by third parties as being environmentally friendly. For example, the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program - operated by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) - is one of the leading US green building rating systems and has a certified several countertops, including those incorporating recycled materials.

Certain countertop materials consume less energy in their manufacture and distribution than others, making them more amenable to green building practices. For example, wood and concrete utilize the least amount of energy of the main countertop materials, while solid surface and imported granite require the most. Solid surface materials are made from petroleum, while granite is a heavy material that is expensive to transport over long distances, leading to considerable carbon emissions during shipping.

