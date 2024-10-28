Baidu To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Nov 21, 2024
Date
10/28/2024 5:16:09 AM
BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU ; HKEX: 9888
(HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the Third Quarter 2024 ended September 30, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on November 21, 2024. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on November 21, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on November 21, 2024, Beijing Time).
Please register in advance of the conference call using the LINK provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc. Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.
For pre-registration, please click:
In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until November 28, 2024:
US: 1 855 883 1031
Reply PIN: 10043066
About Baidu
Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on Nasdaq under "BIDU" and the HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.
SOURCE Baidu, Inc.
