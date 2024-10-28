Kuwait Amir Congratulates Czech Republic On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulation on Monday to the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Pavel good and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for the Czech Republic and its people. nhq

