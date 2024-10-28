Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Czech Republic On Nat'l Day
Date
10/28/2024 5:09:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation on Monday to the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished Pavel good health and wellbeing.
nhq
MENAFN28102024000071011013ID1108823757
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.