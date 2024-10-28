عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Czech Republic On Nat'l Day


10/28/2024 5:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation on Monday to the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished Pavel good health and wellbeing.
nhq




MENAFN28102024000071011013ID1108823757


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search