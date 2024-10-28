Cellini And Base Piece Collaborate On Sustainable Gifts & Experiences For Christmas 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - As the Christmas season approaches, shoppers in Singapore are increasingly seeking sustainable and meaningful gifting options. Recognising this shift, homegrown furniture brand Cellini and eco-conscious homeware company Base Piece have joined forces to offer a unique blend of sustainable gifts and enriching experiences this Christmas 2024.Cellini, known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless designs, is partnering with Base Piece , a brand dedicated to creating beautiful and sustainable homeware using recycled materials. Base Piece's use of recycled clay and materials in its ceramics and glassware showcases its commitment to reducing environmental impact in alignment with Cellini's own dedication to responsible sourcing and mindful consumption.Customers visiting Cellini's Centrepoint and Tan Boon Liat outlets will have the opportunity to enjoy a special Purchase with Purchase 20% offer on Base Piece's thoughtfully crafted items. Shoppers can discover unique and eco-friendly gifts for loved ones or to add a touch of sustainable elegance to their own home.Beyond sustainable gifting, Cellini and Base Piece are also offering customers a unique festive experience. In collaboration with Mente Floreale , they will host a Floral Arrangement & Styling Workshop at Cellini's Centrepoint outlet, at $128 per participant.Led by Base Piece and Mente Floreale, the event will guide participants in creating stunning floral arrangements and incorporating them into their home decor. The workshop will focus on utilising existing items and seasonal blooms, promoting resourcefulness and creativity while adding a festive touch to living and dining spaces. Topics covered include:No prior experience is required and all necessary materials will be provided by Mente Floreale during the workshop.This Christmas, Cellini and Base Piece invite you to embrace a more sustainable and meaningful approach to gifting and celebration.Customers may visit Cellini's Centrepoint and Tan Boon Liat outlets to enjoy Purchase with Purchase offers on Base Piece items or sign up for the Floral Arrangement & Styling Workshop with Base Piece and Mente Floreale at $128 per person. Find out more at .Hashtag: #Cellini

Cellini is a designer furniture brand that curates inspiration for all modern homes. Founded in Singapore in 1986, Cellini has always been passionate about art, connecting people to the creative works of skilled artisans and local designers. Designed and produced by its team, Cellini offers quality craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and timeless furniture pieces, all powered and manufactured by new technology and top-quality materials.



Founded and fuelled by the love for food and the joy found in shared meals; Base Piece believes in the magic that happens when people come together around a dining table, creating not just meals but lasting memories.

Understanding the demands of the culinary world, Base Piece takes pride in crafting and curating quality pieces that serve as canvases for culinary creativity. From tableware, to drinkware and cutleries, the wares Base Piece carries are designed to seamlessly enhance the dining experience you aspire to create, turning every meal into an unforgettable moment.







Inspired by the beauty and colours of nature, Mente Floreale is a flower design studio in Singapore who specialises in crafting natural, garden style flower arrangements for daily gifting, weddings, and event styling.



