Prime Minister Of Vietnam Arrives In UAE, Received By HE Al Zeyoudi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi – 27 October 2024: His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime of Vietnam, along with his accompanying delegation, arrived in Abu Dhabi today for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. He was received by His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the visiting Prime Minister, and His Excellency Dr. Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, along with several senior officials.

The visit of the Vietnamese Prime Minister to the UAE underscores the mutual commitment and shared will between the two friendly countries to continually build on deepening ties.

Vietnam is the UAE's largest non-oil trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Non-oil bilateral trade in the first half of 2024 reached US$6.1 billion, reflecting growth rates of 9% and 34% compared to the corresponding periods in 2023 and 2022, respectively.