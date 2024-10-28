Geotextiles Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook [2031]

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The

Global

Geotextiles was valued at USD 6.68 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 11.72 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2022 to 2030.



Geotextiles have been used in farming and building for centuries. Geotextiles were made from natural fibers and vegetation mix. Geotextiles are produced from synthetic and natural fibers and polymers. Geotextiles are made of polyamides, polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester. Geotextiles can be used to construct grids, mats, nets, and webs. Plant-based geotextiles have a lower shelf life than synthetics. Synthetics are unaffected by biological or chemical processes.

Geotextiles are frequently used in civil engineering because of their versatility. Synthetic geotextiles pollute the environment by producing carbon dioxide. Synthetic geotextiles are nonrenewable. Geotextiles separate, filter, strengthen, and drain. Geotextile can be used with soil and rock to increase stability and prevent wind and water erosion. Fabric composition depends on use.

Market Dnamics Global Geotextiles Market: DRIVERS

Geotextiles In Road Construction Are Popular

Geotextiles are perfect for ground stabilization, boosting pavement life, repairing and rehabilitating highways, controlling costs, and extending the life of roadways from motorways to transit routes. Many varieties of geotextiles are employed for filtration and separation in road construction (highway flyover, bridge, etc.). Geotextiles are replacing concrete as a road material.

Contaminated aggregate base weakens road and pavement, causing degradation. Traffic can pollute the aggregate base with subgrade soils. It impacts road performance and longevity by reducing effective aggregate thickness. Heavy traffic makes the soil under the road moist and mucky. Even if a gravel basis is utilized to support the subgrade, water moving upward draws soil fines or silt into the gravel, weakening it. Geotextiles

keep roadways stable. They separate subgrade and base materials and manage water on or off the roadbed.

Investing In Construction to Boost Market Growth

Infrastructure spending will boost demand for these materials. State, local, and federal governments invest heavily on highways. More public-private partnerships (P3s) are being formed to build highways, which will increase demand due to money and government approval.

The US Highway Trust Fund estimates road and highway building will cost $93 million a day by 2022. NIP will receive USD 13.14 billion from FY 2019-25. FY 2019-25 roads will get 18% of capital spending. Geotextiles can be employed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana with the backing of the Indian Jute Mills Association, the National Jute Board, and Bihar's rural work division (PMGSY). The worldwide construction sector is expected to grow due to increased investment in construction projects.

Bio-Based Geotextiles Could Open New Doors

Global Geotextiles Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Bio-based geotextiles, such as maize-based PLA geotextiles and sheep wool erosion mats, are expected to drive the geotextiles industry's growth over the forecast period. In the U.S. and Canada, drainage systems have grown. The forecast period will be fueled by the necessity for continual maintenance and the development of construction, drainage systems, and flood-resistant buildings.

Europe has many riverbeds and bodies of water, depending on where you are. These rivers will certainly invade and cause land erosion and other natural calamities. These and other factors will boost the geotextiles market.

Regional Overview of Global Geotextiles Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

make up the Geotextiles Market.

Asia Pacific

accounted for roughly 55% of overall sales in 2021. Greater foreign investments in developing economies like China and India are expected to boost regional economic growth. Megacities in China and India will boost geotextile demand.

Because

Europe

has many riverbeds and other bodies of water, its landmasses have eroded, and water has gotten onto dry land. River erosion affects the area's structural soundness. These waterways pass through cities. Knitted geotextiles are used to avoid land deterioration.

Geotextiles are used to increase the tensile strength of the earth's mass throughout the

Middle East and Africa . This makes man-made structures more water-permeable. Demand for items that increase groundwater levels and prevent road damage will drive market growth.

Increasing foreign investment in China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia's manufacturing sectors should benefit the industry. The emergence of megacities in China and India, along with major infrastructural development, is expected to boost demand during the projected period.

Key Highlights



The Global Geotextiles Market

By Material,

the Global Geotextiles Market is segmented into Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene, and Others. Due of their superior resistance to chemicals and inorganic salts, polypropylene geotextiles dominated the market.

By Application,

the Global Geotextiles Market is segmented into Road Construction, Erosion Prevention, Drainage, and Others. In 2021, road construction held the top spot.

By Product,

the Global Geotextiles Market is segmented into Non-Woven, Woven, and Others. In 2021, nonwoven geotextiles dominated the market. By geography, the Global Geotextiles Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia Pacific was the most dominant region in terms of market share.

Competitive Players

Global SyntheticsHUESKER GroupNAUE GmbH & Co. KGOfficine Maccaferri S.p.A.Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.GSE Holdings, Inc.Low and Bonar PLCMachina-TSTGayatri Polymers & Geo-syntheticsPropex Operating Company, LLCFibertex Nonwovens A/STENAX GroupAGRU AmericaTYPAR Recent Developments



May 2022 -

One of the world's premier private investment firms,

Sun European Partners, LLP , has announced the acquisition of TENAX, a leading manufacturer of chemical solutions, abrasives, and tools for the treatment of a natural stone, engineered stone, and ceramic slabs. January 2022 -

According to a joint statement issued by the two companies,

AGRU America Inc . and HK Solutions Group have introduced a new product called Monoform PLUS. Monoform PLUS is a comprehensive manhole rehabilitation product package that offers streamlined installation while having a minimal impact on local traffic.

Segmentation

By MaterialPolypropylenePolyesterPolyethyleneOthersBy ApplicationsRoad ConstructionErosion PreventionDrainageOthersBy ProductNon-wovenWovenOthers