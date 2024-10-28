عربي


Census Of India To Begin From 2025, Delimitation Set To Be Completed In 2028: Report

10/28/2024 5:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central government is likely to begin the census exercise in 2025 and conclude it in a year after a four-year-long delay, reported India Today citing sources. After the completion of Census of India, the delimitation exercise of Lok Sabha seats will complete by 2028.

(More to come)

Live Mint

