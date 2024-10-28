Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur To Return On The Big Screen: Amazon Prime Video Show Gets Theatrical Release

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mirzapur, one of the most popular web series to be released in India, is returning, but this time on the big screen. In a statement, said that the Mirzapur movie will be released in 2026.

"Expanding the world of Mirzapur and buoyed by the performance of Mirzapur Season 3, MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment are set to make a theatrical movie based on the award-winning crime thriller OTT franchise," the company said in a statement.

Manish Menghani, director – Content Licensing, Prime India said that Mirzapur has established itself as "one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today's era".

“As Mirzapur continues to garner widespread acclaim, we are ecstatic to expand this franchise into theatres, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience," he said.

Who will be in Mirzapur: The Film?

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film will feature the iconic characters of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi ), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) along with Abhishek Banerjee who plays the role of the compounder in the series along with other actors.

The movie will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar .

"We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before," the producers said.

"Following the nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release," the company said.

The announcement was also made by the platform and the producers on social media platforms.

Sharing the announcement video, Akhtar took to X and wrote, "Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon."