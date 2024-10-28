(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Brazilian municipal brought significant changes to the country's scene. Centrist parties emerged as the big winners, while President Lula's Workers' Party (PT) struggled to gain ground. The center-right Social Party (PSD) and the center Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) each secured five state capitals.



These results strengthened the negotiating power of centrist parties for the remainder of Lula's term. They also positioned these parties favorably for the 2026 presidential election. The PSD, part of Lula's governing coalition, won in major cities like Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, and Rio de Janeiro.



Meanwhile, the MDB claimed victories in São Paulo, Porto Alegre, and Belém. São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, saw incumbent Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) re-elected with 59.37% of the vote. He defeated Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who had President Lula's backing.



The Liberal Party (PL) , associated with former President Jair Bolsonaro, showed surprising growth. It won four capital cities, including Cuiabá and Aracaju. This marked a substantial increase from their previous performance. However, the party faced defeats in seven other capital city runoffs.



In contrast, the Workers' Party (PT) secured only one capital, Fortaleza. Evandro Leitão narrowly won with 50.38% of the valid votes. While an improvement from 2020, this result indicates ongoing challenges for Lula's party at the municipal level.







The União Brasil party maintained its influence, winning four capitals. These included Goiânia and Natal in the second round. Smaller parties like Avante, Republicanos, and PSB each secured one capital city.



Traditional parties faced setbacks in these elections. The Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) and the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) lost all their capital city mayorships. This shift suggests changing voter preferences across the country.

Lula's PT Struggles as Center-Right Gains in Brazil's Mayoral Elections

The election outcomes reflect Brazil's complex political landscape. Centrist and center-right parties gained ground at the municipal level. These results may influence alliances and strategies for the upcoming 2026 presidential election.



Bolsonaro's influence remains significant despite his ineligibility to run for office until 2030. The PL's strong showing in several cities demonstrates his continued impact on Brazilian politics. This factor will likely play a role in future national elections.







Newly elected mayors will face various challenges as they take office on January 1, 2025. Environmental issues in Belém and flood recovery efforts in Porto Alegre are among the pressing concerns. These local problems will test the effectiveness of municipal leadership in the coming years.



The 2024 elections highlighted Brazil's evolving political dynamics. They showed a shift towards centrist parties and away from traditional powerhouses. As the dust settles, the impact of these results on national politics remains to be seen.



