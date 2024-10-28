Japan’S Political Landscape Shifts: Ruling Party Loses Majority

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The recent Japanese election has brought about a significant change in the country's scene. Prime Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Party (LDP) lost its legislative majority on October 27, 2024. This unexpected outcome has created a stir in Japanese and beyond.



Ishiba called for snap just eight days after becoming Prime Minister. He hoped to gain public support for his new government. However, the results were not in his favor. The LDP secured only 191 seats out of 465 in the Lower House of Parliament.



The LDP's coalition partner, Komeito, won 24 seats. Together, they hold 215 seats, falling short of the 233 needed for a majority. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) made significant gains, winning 148 seats. Smaller parties and independents took the remaining seats.



This marks a departure from the past decade when the LDP consistently held a majority. The shift reflects growing public dissatisfaction with the party's governance. Recent corruption scandals and economic challenges have eroded trust in the LDP.







A major scandal hit the LDP in late 2023. The party allegedly made illegal payments of 500 million yen ($3.3 million). This revelation led to the resignation of at least four ministers. The incident severely damaged the party's reputation.



Japan's economy has also been struggling with deflation and slow growth. These issues have further diminished public confidence in the LDP's policies. Social concerns such as income inequality and an aging population have added to the party's woes.



The sudden leadership change may have also influenced voters. Former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resigned in August 2024. Ishiba quickly took over, potentially creating uncertainty among the electorate.



With no clear majority, Japan now faces political instability. Parties have 30 days to form a workable coalition. If they fail, it could lead to political gridlock. This situation may impact various policy areas, including economic, social, and foreign policies.

The election results could have far-reaching implications for Japan and the world. As the third-largest global economy, Japan's political instability might affect international markets. The country's role in regional security and its relationships with key allies could also face scrutiny.



Ishiba acknowledged the "exceptionally severe judgment" from voters. He pledged to work towards a "complete renewal" of the party. The Prime Minister now faces the challenging task of forming a coalition or potentially stepping down.







The international community is closely watching these developments. Concerns include potential impacts on global markets, regional security, and trade relations. Japan's constitutional reform, a long-standing LDP goal, may now be put on hold indefinitely.



As Japan navigates this new political landscape, the coming weeks will be crucial. The formation of a stable government will have significant implications for Japan's domestic and foreign policies. The world watches as this pivotal moment unfolds in Japanese politics.

