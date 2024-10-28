Lula Turns 79: Brazil’S Oldest President Celebrates Milestone Birthday

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil's current president, celebrated his 79th birthday on October 27, 2024. This special day marked a historic moment in Brazilian politics. Lula now holds the title of the oldest serving president in the country's history. He surpassed the previous record set by Michel Temer, who left office at 78 years old.



Lula's journey to this milestone has been anything but ordinary. Born into a poor family in northeastern Brazil, he rose from humble beginnings. He became a union leader, founded the Workers' Party , and served as president twice before. His return to power in 2023 came after a period of political turmoil and personal challenges.



The president's official birth date is recorded as October 6th. However, Lula celebrates on October 27th, believing it to be his true birth date. This discrepancy stems from rural Brazilian practices in the 1940s. Back then, births were often registered weeks or months after the actual event.







First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, organized a special video tribute for her husband. The heartwarming clip featured messages from various cabinet ministers. They praised Lula's resilience and dedication to Brazil. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin described him as "a Brazilian who never gives up."



Lula spent his birthday recovering from a minor accident at the Alvorada Palace. This presidential residence has been his home since taking office in January 2023. Coincidentally, the second round of municipal elections also took place on his birthday. These local polls are crucial for gauging political trends across the country.

During his current term, Lula has focused on rebuilding Brazil's international reputation. He has also tackled domestic issues head-on. His administration has prioritized social programs, environmental protection, and economic recovery. A major achievement was the passage of a long-awaited tax reform bill.



However, Lula's presidency has not been without its challenges. He faces a deeply divided political landscape at home. On the global stage, his approach to international conflicts has sometimes drawn criticism. Balancing domestic needs with international expectations remains a constant juggling act.







As Lula enters his 80th year, he continues to play a pivotal role in Brazilian politics. His longevity in public life is remarkable. It reflects both Brazil's progress and its ongoing struggles. The president's advanced age also mirrors the country's changing demographics. Brazil's aging population presents new challenges in healthcare and social security.



Lula's birthday celebration serves as a reminder of his unique place in history. From union halls to the presidential palace, his journey embodies Brazil's complex political narrative. As he leads the country into his ninth decade, all eyes remain on Lula. His performance and decisions will shape Brazil's future for years to come.

