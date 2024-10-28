Fraud Detection & Prevention Market To Skyrocket To $252.7 Billion Globally By 2032, Driven By 24.3% CAGR Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fraud Detection and Prevention Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the "fraud detection & prevention market " was valued at $29.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $252.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2023 to 2032. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fraud Detection & Prevention Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".🔰 Download Sample Pages -Fraud detection and prevention systems are software applications, which are used to provide analytical solutions for detection and prevention of fraud in future. The surge in fraudulent activities globally is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of fraud detection and prevention market forecast. The introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing is expected to contribute toward high adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in small and large enterprises. This high adoption is due to the cloud infrastructure that provides remote server access on the internet and enables organizations to manage all the applications. Nonetheless, the high initial cost of fraud detection and prevention solutions is the major factor that restrains the market growth. Further, the rise in fraud rate in Asia-Pacific due to growth in penetration of internet and surge in usage of mobile data are expected to boost the market growth for fraud detection and prevention solutions in this region.Key Industry Developments.In February 2024, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that it has recovered over $375 million as a result of its implementation of an enhanced fraud detection process that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the beginning of Fiscal Year 2023..In April 2024, Cognizant collaborated with FICO, to launch a cloud-based real-time payment fraud prevention solution powered by FICO Falcon Fraud Manager. The joint offering would leverage both firms' artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to help banks and other payment service providers in North America protect their customers from fraud in the growing world of instant digital payments..In September 2022, Deutsche Bank collaborated with Visa, to help prevent online retail fraud. Merchants who process their e-commerce payments via Deutsche Bank can now use "Decision Manager," an automated fraud detection system from Visa-owned company Cybersource.The introduction of big data analytics, cloud computing services, and an upsurge in mobile payment drive the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in the adoption of banking & financial sectors across the globe fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the high cost of fraud detection and prevention solutions limits the growth of the fraud detection & prevention market.✅ Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsThe solution segment held the highest market share in 2022.By component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2022, this dominance is driven by the increasing demand for advanced technological solutions that can effectively detect, monitor, and prevent fraudulent activities across various industries such as banking, e-commerce, and insurance. Solutions like AI-based fraud detection, machine learning algorithms, and behavioral analytics have become critical tools in identifying potential fraud in real time and reducing financial losses. However, the service segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 28.0%, this growth is driven by the increasing need for specialized services such as consulting, implementation, and maintenance to help organizations effectively integrate and optimize fraud detection solutions.The BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022.By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. This is primarily due to the high frequency and sophistication of fraud targeting financial institutions, making fraud detection and prevention solutions a critical need in the BFSI sector. Financial transactions, online banking, and digital payments are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks, phishing schemes, and identity theft, driving the sector's substantial investment in advanced fraud detection technologies. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 32.7%. This anticipated growth is driven by several factors. Retailers are increasingly targeted by fraudsters due to the high volume of transactions and the sensitivity of customer data involved. As e-commerce and digital transactions expand, the need for advanced fraud detection and prevention solutions becomes more critical.Regional Insights: The North America region held the highest market share in 2022.By region, the fraud detection & prevention market was dominated by North America in 2022. North America, particularly the U.S., has a highly developed financial and technological infrastructure that supports advanced fraud detection solutions. The region's significant investments in cybersecurity and fraud prevention technologies, combined with a high incidence of cyber threats, drive continuous innovation and adoption of sophisticated fraud management systems .✅ Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The major key players operating in the fraud detection and prevention market analysis are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., SAP SE, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, NCR Limited, Precisely Holding LLC, and LexisNexis. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the fraud detection and prevention industry globally.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

